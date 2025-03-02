3 things WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 subtly told us about WrestleMania 41

WWE Elimination Chamber was the final PLE pitstop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The Toronto event was arguably one of the best editions in history, with a massively stacked card that delivered from top to bottom. From Jade Cargill's return to John Cena's heel turn, fans were on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The main objective of the proceedings in The Rogers Center, of course, was to set up The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Primarily, Cena and Bianca Belair's Chamber wins confirmed their World Title opportunities in Allegiant Stadium. Additionally, more storylines were advanced across the card, giving the WWE Universe a somewhat clearer idea of what's to come.

Here are three things the Elimination Chamber 2025 may have subtly told us about WrestleMania 41:

#3. Bianca Belair will win the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair won the 2025 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. After her record-setting second win in the brutal structure, The EST was confronted by both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, who will fight for the title on RAW after the Chamber.

As it stands, Belair will face the winner of that bout. Alternatively, given the ongoing friction between The Nightmare and The Genius Of The SKY, The Show of Shows could see them face off in a triple threat match. No matter what kind of match it will be, it's very likely that the two-time Chamber winner will prevail.

The 35-year old has never lost at The Showcase of Immortals, and with her streak at a young 3-0 record, it's unlikely to be broken so soon.

#2. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 may have revealed Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 plans

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 featured a collection of stars worthy of filling out any WrestleMania card. From John Cena and The Rock to Trish Stratus and CM Punk, the big names were out in Toronto. However, one top name that was somewhat conspicuously missing from the premium live event was Roman Reigns.

The Original Tribal Chief was widely expected to show up in the Rogers Center to confront Seth Rollins for putting him out of action at the Royal Rumble. Many fans speculated that this would potentially lead to a WrestleMania 41 match between the former Shield brothers. However, that didn't happen, as it was The Visionary who cost his rival the match.

This could have been a subtle confirmation that Reigns will not be facing either Rollins or Punk at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, it could have also hinted at WWE's plans to have The OTC come to Cody Rhodes' aid against The Rock and John Cena, challenging The Final Boss to a dream match at The Show Of Shows.

#1. John Cena will win his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41

John Cena won the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match after a performance full of the grit and valiance that has defined him for most of his career. The 16-time World Champion then turned on his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, in a shocking swerve, aligning himself with The Rock. With that, the two Hollywood megastars changed the landscape of the company.

Heading into The Showcase Of Immortals, Cena can't afford to lose his first match as a heel. Such a loss would derail the momentum of his villainous arc before it got going, negatively impacting his final WrestleMania appearance. By all indications, based on the events of Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena will become a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

