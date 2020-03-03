3 Things WWE got right in February 2020 and 2 things they didn't

February was a decent month

March has arrived and we are inching closer to the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 36, which is set to take place next month. Elimination Chamber is scheduled to happen this month as well. Moreover, the storylines must get finishing touches for the Showcase of Immortals.

While March is expected to be a blockbuster month, February was great for the company, as we had witnessed a couple of title changes. Super ShowDown was the only pay-per-view that took place last month, receiving mixed reactions from the fans. In the meantime, WWE also announced some major title matches for WrestleMania 36 last month.

We take a look a look at three things WWE got right in February and two things they didn't get right.

#3 Got right: John Morrison and The Miz won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

John Morrison made his much-anticipated return to WWE earlier this year. The former Intercontinental Champion made his comeback after a gap of nine years. Upon his return to SmackDown, Morrison teamed up with his former Tag Team partner, The Miz, which certainly changed the landscape of the tag team division on the Blue brand.

Reuniting the tag team, Morrison and The Miz didn't take long to challenge the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, which were held by The New Day.

The Miz and Morrison had the momentum before heading to Super ShowDown, where they faced The New Day. Delivering one of the best matches of the show, The Miz and John Morrison managed to win the twin belts and became tag-team champions for the third time as a team.

It was certainly a great move by the company, and they are expected to add a new dimension to the tag team division on the Blue brand. However, they have an insurmountable task of defending the titles against other teams in a traditional Elimination Chamber match.

