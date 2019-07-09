3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (July 8th 2019)

Rollins and Lynch soared to new heights in mixed-tag team action

Another edition of WWE RAW is in the books and it's clear that the road to Extreme Rules pay per view is nearly at an end.

The show, which will take place this Sunday, will see several titles across various brands defended, and with this being the final RAW for Superstars to make an impact before the pay-per-view, many stars took it up a notch.

The second edition of Monday Night RAW under the Paul Heyman era, the show definitely delivered some huge moments, including a dominant display by the company's resident power couple.

With that said though, things weren't perfect on this week's show, as the red brand suffered some pitfalls on the road to Extreme Rules.

Here are three things WWE got right on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW as well as two things that could've been a whole lot better.

#3: Got it right: The continued rise of Ricochet

Ricochet held his own against Gallows and Anderson this week, before falling to the number's game

There are few acts hotter in WWE today than that of United States Champion Ricochet, and this week on RAW, the high flyer had plenty of time to show just how good he really is.

After being attacked by The Club last week, Ricochet took on Luke Gallows, and picked up a big win over the former Festus, only to be met by Karl Anderson.

Fatigued from his first match, Ricochet barely managed to hang with Anderson, but was able to get another big win, only to be blindsided once again by the Phenomenal One.

This feud has already gotten good, and with Ricochet defeating two big names on RAW this week, it looks like the future is bring for the United States Champion.

