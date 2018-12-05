×
3 Things WWE got right on this week's SmackDown Live and 2 things they got wrong (December 4th 2018)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
714   //    05 Dec 2018, 14:13 IST

Daniel Bryan sends a painful message to his TLC opponent.
Daniel Bryan sends a painful message to his TLC opponent.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live is done and dusted, and it was truly one to remember. We saw a huge contract signing by three of the show's top Superstars, as well as some very interesting attire by the Lunatic Fringe.

With TLC looming, the men and women of team Blue certainly wanted to make an impression, with a huge match featuring two former World Champions, and a WrestleMania rematch being announced for next week's show.

Now on the road to Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, the pay per view is the last chance for the superstars to dominate on pay per view in 2018, before the Royal Rumble next month, and the road to WrestleMania 35.

Here are three things the WWE got spot on in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live, as well as two things which could've been a whole lot better.

#3 The Empress and the Queen team together

The three Superstars are just days away from the first Women's TLC match.
The three Superstars are just days away from the first Women's TLC match.

One thing that SmackDown Live definitely has over it's Monday Night counterpart, is a much more prominent women's division.

This elite group of females is being led by Becky Lynch, who this week signed the contract alongside Charlotte Flair and Asuka, for the first ever Women's TLC match in WWE history. But before we get to the pay per view, the Man watched on as her TLC opponents faced off against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

Asuka and Flair, who will meet as opponents next week, worked well together, though there was some clear friction, most notably when the Japanese star dropkicked her partner, allowing Rose and Deville the win.

With tensions now at their highest between Flair and Asuka, and with the duo scheduled for singles action next week, is this the advantage the Man needs going into TLC?

1 / 5 NEXT
