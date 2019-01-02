×
3 Things WWE got right on this week's SmackDown Live and 2 things they got wrong (January 1, 2019) 

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.71K   //    02 Jan 2019, 14:29 IST

John Cena and Becky Lynch proved to be an interesting combination this week.
John Cena and Becky Lynch proved to be an interesting combination this week.

Another week, another episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDownis done and dusted, and it was truly one to remember. We saw a massive confrontation between two megastars, as well as a new number one contender for the WWE Championship.

With 2018 now over, the men and women of Team Blue will have no time to recover from any New Year's parties, as the Superstars of both brands look ahead to the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania.

The Rumble is a chance for any Superstar to instantly earn a WrestleMania main event match, and whilst we have some places in the iconic match already filled, there are still plenty of spots left.

Here are three things the WWE got spot on in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live as well as two things which could've been a whole lot better.

#5: Got It Right: Rusev Vs. Nakamura continues

Rusev's celebration was cut short by the former champion.
Rusev's celebration was cut short by the former champion.

Last week, the WWE Universe got a very special Christmas present, when they saw Rusev capture his third United States Championship, dethroning Shinsuke Nakamura. And whilst Nakamura's reign may have been underwhelming, to say the least, it was clear to all those who watched their match that the two have great chemistry.

Celebrating his big win alongside wife Lana, things were going well for Rusev this week, until he was blindsided by the former Champion, showing that things aren't over between the two. Things got taken to a whole separate level though, when the Ravishing Russian tried to fight off the former NXT Champion, showing the pair to be the true power couple in WWE today.

Expect big things from these three Superstars in 2019.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
