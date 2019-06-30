3 things WWE got right this June

The Undertaker was heavily featured this month

June of 2019 went quite well for WWE. We saw two pay-per-views, namely WWE Super Showdown and WWE Stomping Grounds. An NXT TakeOver event also took place on the first day of June 2019.

The highlights of this month included the success of NXT TakeOver XXV (which was one of the best events of the year), Becky Lynch helping Seth Rollins retain the Universal title at WWE Stomping Grounds was another highlight. Adam Cole won the NXT Championship, Ricochet won the United States Championship and Shane McMahon's push continued as he defeated Roman Reigns at Super Showdown.

WWE did make some questionable decisions this June, like The Undertaker Vs Goldberg at Super Showdown and keeping the Money in the Bank briefcase on Brock Lesnar (thus allowing him to remain in the Universal title picture).

However, WWE did hit the jackpot quite a few times in June. Let's take a look at 3 times WWE hit the jackpot this month.

#3 The 24/7 Championship drama

The eight-time 24/7 Champion, R-Truth

Okay, the idea of having a championship that could literally be defended anywhere at any time was initially laughable. However, WWE has proved the fans (who were critical of it) wrong as the 24/7 Championship has been a constant highlight during this dark period of WWE programming when ratings are declining rapidly. The 24/7 Championship has provided fans with a beacon of hope at a time when they were losing faith in WWE.

Every segment involving the 24/7 Championship has been entertaining and amusing. R-Truth is to credit for the title's success, but the rest of the roster has also played its part to near-perfection. Watching R-Truth win the title under the ring from Elias was a hilarious moment, having Jinder Mahal win the title on a golf course was a stroke of a genius, and let's not forget the whole Drake Maverick and R-Truth saga. Maverick lost his coveted 24/7 championship at his own wedding, how unusually ludicrous is that?

Fans all around the world have enjoyed the 24/7 Championship's drama greatly, it has generated millions of views on Youtube and has given the under-card stars something to do.

