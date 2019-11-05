3 things WWE hinted on RAW this week (4 November 2019)

Avik Das

Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio on RAW

The NXT invasion began on SmackDown last week, planting seeds for the tri-branded warfare at Survivor Series, which is set to place this month. This continued on the Red Brand as NXT invaded RAW and the NXT Champion main evented the show.

A couple of exciting tag team matches took place this week as The Kabuki Warriors lost to Charlotte and Natalya while The OC defeated the team of Humberto Carrillo and The Street Profits. Sin Cara and Carolina lost to Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match. Buddy Murphy picked up another victory over Cedric Alexander. Adam Cole, who pinned Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, faced Seth Rollins in the main event, but the dream match was interrupted by the Undisputed Era, leading to a massive brawl between NXT roster and RAW roster.

After ambushing Bayley on SmackDown, Shayna Baszler confronted Becky Lynch in a backstage interview. Brock Lesnar showed up on RAW to hunt Rey Mysterio, but the latter took down the Beast.

With less than three weeks left for Survivor Series, WWE already finalized two new matches for the pay-per-view. Shayna Baszler, the NXT Women's Champion, will take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a triple threat match at Survivor Series, while Brock Lesnar will put the WWE Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio.

In this article, we will find out three things WWE hinted on RAW this week.

#3 Charlotte and Natalya are a tag-team now and are in the line to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the tag titles

The Kabuki Warriors, the Women's Tag Team Champions, fought Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a non-title match. With four remarkable in-ring competitors, it was a spectacular match. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champions were beaten, as Asuka tapped out to Natalya.

WWE already hinted a new women's tag team last week, when Charlotte and Natalya teamed up to defeat the former Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIcoincs. Given two women also joined hands this week, it is clear that the women's tag team division has a new team.

After remaining in the singles division for years, it is certainly a wise move for The Queen to be in the tag team division, considering she never got the opportunity to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Natalya and Charlotte certainly made a statement, beating The Kabuki Warriors, and they are likely to get a title shot in the future.

