3 Things WWE made clear on RAW this week (21 October 2019)

RAW delivered another solid show

Cleveland hosted RAW this week, and the Red brand produced one hell of a show. While last week's RAW featured several astounding bouts, things only intensified this week, showing further improvement in the product.

The RAW roster is set after the draft, and the flagship show is certainly making an effort to build up their new roster. Aleister Black and Andrade were two Superstars who competed again this week, and both won their respective matches. Furthermore, Humberto Carrillo made an emphatic statement with an outstanding performance against Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The Street Profits had a dream in-ring debut, as they main evented the show.

The three-hour show was entertaining with some twists. Let's analyze three things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

#3 Becky Lynch needs to wait longer to find out her next opponent

Becky Lynch

While RAW had some great matches, there was no women's match this week. Neither the Women's Tag Team Champions, nor the RAW Women's Champion made an appearance. That was certainly quite the surprise.

RAW rejuvenated their Women's Division in the draft. Some significant names left for the Blue brand, while a couple of new names also arrived on RAW. Besides Asuka, Kairi Sane, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan all became new members of the Red brand.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks ended, as the latter was drafted to SmackDown. As a result, Lynch should get a new challenger for the RAW Women's Championship. Given there is no woman's bout scheduled at Crown Jewel, Lynch needs to wait longer to find out who her next challenger is. There is a possibility that Charlotte Flair could be in line to start a new feud with Lynch, especially considering they already wrestled one another last week on RAW.

