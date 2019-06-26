3 things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (25 June 2019)

It was a fantastic show

It has been a fantastic week for WWE. Stomping Grounds was a great show and the RAW after Stomping Grounds delivered a good episode. The expectations were high from the blue brand.

The company already announced two matches for Extreme Rules on RAW this week, while two new Extreme Rules matches got confirmed on SmackDown Live this week. WWE Champion Kingston will face Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules. Dolph Ziggler made an attempt to make it a triple threat match but Kingston beat Ziggler on SmackDown Live. Alexa Bliss will face Bayley in a rematch after Nikki Cross pinned the champion this week.

With the help of Shane McMahon, Elias defeated The Miz in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The New Day and Heavy Machinery stood tall after overcoming Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an Eight-Man Tag Team match. Moreover, Sonya Deville pinned Ember Moon in a singles bout.

Here we discuss three things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week:

#3 Carmella and Ember Moon could form a new team

Ember Moon returned to the squared ring after a long time on SmackDown Live. The former NXT Women's Champion locked horns with Sonya Deville but a distraction from Mandy Rose allowed the latter to pick victory. Prior to the match this week, Moon had a backstage brawl with Rose and Deville last week.

Carmella, on the other hand, has been a part of this rivalry. Though Carmella is involved in the 24/7 Title picture, she is also having a feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The former SmackDown Women's Champion fought both Deville and Rose in the past couple of weeks.

Judging by the storyline, Ember Moon and Carmella could join hands to take on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the coming weeks. The Women's Tag Team division needs some new names and both Carmella and Moon could be propelled well as a team.

