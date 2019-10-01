3 Things WWE made clear on the season premiere of RAW (30 September 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 01 Oct 2019, 20:43 IST

It was a solid show

With a new stage, a new logo, and a new theme song, WWE produced a refreshed episode of RAW. The season premiere of RAW certainly lived up to the hype, with several good matches headlining the episode. Some big names were present on the Red Brand this week, introducing a new chapter in WWE.

A total of three title matches took place on this episode as Cedric Alexander faced AJ Styles for the US Championship match, a match that was clinched by the latter. The RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Heavy Machinery.

While Rey Mysterio's Universal Title match against Seth Rollins was spoiled by an attack from Brock Lesnar, the Beastslayer was involved in a title clash with Rusev in the main event of the night, which was interrupted by a returning Bobby Lashley.

Here we discuss three things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

#3 AJ Styles will not defend the US Title at Hell in a Cell

Cedric Alexander received another title shot on the season premiere of RAW, where he faced the US Champion, AJ Styles. It was certainly one of the best matches of the night, and The Phenomenal One managed to retain the title. Since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson weren't at the ringside, it was a great match without any interference.

The duo had previously clashed for the US Championship at Clash of Champions and although their previous match didn't meet expectations, both men showed their in-ring dexterity on RAW this week. After winning the bout fair and square, it is unlikely that Styles will fight Cedric again at Hell in a Cell.

A number of titles will be defended on the line at Hell in a Cell, but AJ Styles doesn't have an opponent to defend the US Title. Given the rivalry between Styles and Cedric is done and dusted, we could find out the next challenger for Styles in the next week of RAW.

