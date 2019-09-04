3 Things WWE made clear through SmackDown Live this week (3rd September 2019)

Erik Rowan and Roman Reigns

This week's SmackDown Live was all right to be fair, although it didn't match what Raw produced the day before. The King of the Ring tournament progressed as Elias defeated Ali in the first quarter-final of the night, while Chad Gable got the better of Andrade in the other.

We saw Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross which means the former tag team will most likely get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash Of Champions. Also, Bayley and Sasha Banks went after Charlotte Flair on Tuesday night with multiple chair shots.

Furthermore, Randy Orton and the Revival brutalized Kofi Kingston again. The latter was without his brothers, Big E and Xavier Woods. Also, the 24/7 Championship changed hands thrice on the day as Bo Dallas became the champion for the first time, only for it to be won by R-Truth for the 14th time after Drake Maverick regained it for a short while.

Moreover, Erik Rowan attacked Roman Reigns when Daniel Bryan asked Reigns for an apology. Rowan manhandled Bryan before beating the living daylights out of The Big Dog to end an eventful night.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE made clear on the night:

#3 Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose are challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Fire and Desire

After Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross won the Women's Tag Team Championship, it seemed like WWE didn't know what to do with them. Finally, this week we got to see the faces of the possible challengers for the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose defeated Bliss & Cross on SmackDown and that may have earned them a chance to compete for the gold at Clash Of Champions. Both Deville and Rose are immensely talented and they didn't deserve to be on the sidelines. It seems they have got their golden opportunity.

