3 things WWE must avoid doing with The Fiend

Utkarsh Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 269 // 10 Aug 2019, 21:20 IST

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt has been a hot subject of discussion in the WWE Universe ever since he brought his alter ego, 'the Fiend', to the forefront. At first, 'The Deleter of The Worlds' cut a lot of outlandish promos in his 'Firefly Fun House', which were critically praised.

At that time, one of the things that kept circulating continuously was the fact that Wyatt was about to bring something out of the box to us. After targeting Finn Balor on his arrival, the alter-ego of his targeted two WWE legends for no reason in the following weeks. This created an altogether different sense of excitement in the WWE Universe.

So far, The Fiend's demeanor has been very mysterious. He has been targeting veterans, and then surprisingly apologizing to them on social media. There have been all sorts of discussions about his new character.

Bray Wyatt is the only wrestler who can attract people in this kind of gimmick, in an age where kayfabe doesn't exist. He was a major driving force behind the resounding success of the Wyatt Family.

Here, in this article, I am going to discuss the things WWE must avoid doing with the Fiend to keep him relevant for long.

#3 Handing him clean losses

This would deteriorate his credibility

The character of The Fiend is that of a demon with dark powers. A wrestler, no matter how brilliant in the ring, is an ordinary person.

Repeated defeats from a normal person tend to deplete the credibility of such a demonic character, especially if the defeat is caused by a submission or pinfall.

The WWE Universe wouldn't buy into the defeats of a demon by a man. Thus, The Fiend should not be presented as an underdog but a dangerous monster.

So WWE management must think twice before they hand clean losses to Bray Wyatt.

