3 superstars who could be the next target for The Fiend

Utkarsh Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 08 Aug 2019, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend has been cryptic

Bray Wyatt, who became stale by working with Woken Matt Hardy last year, has created a sense of excitement throughout the WWE Universe ever since the mysterious character 'The Fiend' came to the scenes. He has kept everyone guessing with his unpredictable nature. After giving outlandish promos in The Firefly Fun House segments for weeks, Wyatt finally brought out his new character. Since then, he has been a hot subject of discussion in the WWE Universe.

He, at first, targeted his old rival Finn Balor, and now he's ready to face him at the SummerSlam. He, then laid an assault on Mick Foley at the Raw Reunion using the Hall Of Famer's finisher Mandible Claw. Surprisingly, he also apologized to Foley later in social media. He didn't stop there, as he also targeted the legendary Kurt Angle, who was the guest referee on Raw this week. After the attack on Kurt Angle, it seems that the 'Mandible Claw' has become his finisher and he's going to target everyone now.

Let's see which 3 superstars could be the next victim of 'The Fiend'.

1. Bill Goldberg

Goldberg may be the NEXT

As we have seen so far, The Fiend has targeted the legendary wrestlers, and that is what he can continue to do. He may attack Bill Goldberg on the next episode of SmackDown Live or during the match at SummerSlam.

Just imagine, Goldberg is cutting a promo when all the lights turn off and the next moment, we see 'The Fiend' in a frightening mask. He applies his finisher on Goldberg and before anyone understands anything, the lights turn on and 'The Fiend' disappears.

Or, Goldberg is dominating the match with Ziggler at SummerSlam and all of a sudden, 'The Fiend' appears and does something as said above. After his departure, Ziggler hits his finisher on Goldberg, and he somehow escapes the count of three.

It would be a lot of fun and can help boost people's excitement about Wyatt's latest persona.

1 / 3 NEXT