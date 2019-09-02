3 things WWE must do before Survivor Series and 3 things it should avoid

The next few months could be very interesting for both United States Champion AJ Styles and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

In November, the WWE will host the final of it's 'Big Four' Pay Per Views of the year: Survivor Series. The November tradition has been around for decades and has seen plenty of action over the years.

In 2019, the state of wrestling is interesting to say the least. Whilst WWE once sat unchallenged on top of the wrestling world, falling ratings and the rise of AEW have shaken things up in a major way.

With the new promotion ready to launch their own TV show on TNT next month, there are some steps that WWE should take, as well as plenty of things they really should avoid.

Here are three things WWE must do before Survivor Series in November this year, as well as three things they should avoid.

#3: Must do: Finn Balor joins the OC

The company has teased Balor joining the group in the past.

The OC is one of the most dominant groups in WWE right now, at one point holding both the United States and RAW Tag Team Titles. But for as good as the grouping of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson is, there is always room for one more.

Following his loss to The Fiend at SummerSlam, Finn Balor hasn't been in the fray, and reportedly asked for a few months off to recharge. Balor could be back just in time for Survivor Series and could be a great addition to the OC as a surprise partner.

Most fans know of Balor's past with Styles, Gallows and Anderson in New Japan, and turning the Irishman heel for the first time in his WWE tenure could be the new edge the former Universal Champion needs.

