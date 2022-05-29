3 Things WWE could be planning for Hell in a Cell 2022

We are just a week away from Hell in a Cell. Scheduled for June 5, the premium live event will be hosted by the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The event will witness Seth Rollins locking horns with Cody Rhodes for the third time inside the Satanic structure. On top of that, Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP in a two-on-one handicap match, and a huge triple threat match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship are also scheduled for the show.

Given how things have been unfolding in the promotion recently, there is a considerable amount of buzz surrounding the event. In this piece, we look at three things WWE could be planning for the show.

#3. WWE adds two tag team matches to the Hell in a Cell match card

The upcoming episode of RAW will witness the newly formed team of Riddle and Nakamura locking horns with The Usos in a championship contender's match. While there could be potential interference from Roman Reigns, expect the babyface duo to win the match.

This could then lead to Riddle & Nakamura getting their shot at the Undisputed Unified Tag Team Championship against The Usos at Hell in a Cell.

On another note, The Judgment Day has an ongoing angle against the babyface trio of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan. While there is a possibility of WWE booking AJ Styles vs. Edge in a Hell in a Cell match for June 5, a three-on-three mixed tag team match between both the teams seems more likely.

Fans can expect WWE to announce the same this Monday night on RAW officially.

#2. WWE protects Omos by having Bobby Lashley pin MVP

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



The two people I want to 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐘 more than anyone.



It ends in Chicago.



#HIAC @WWE June 5th.The two people I want to 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐘 more than anyone.It ends in Chicago. June 5th. The two people I want to 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐘 more than anyone. It ends in Chicago. #HIAC @WWE https://t.co/aPPHWZxRGu

MVP will join forces with Omos to lock horns with Bobby Lashley in a two-on-one handicap match at Hell in a Cell. However, the odds of the heel duo winning the match seem pretty low.

Given how The All Mighty has been billed as one of the top babyfaces on the Red Brand, expect the creative to have him secure a massive win over his former manager and The Colossus.

However, to protect the 7" 3' giant, WWE could have the former WWE Champion pin MVP. Come what may, a strong showing from Lashley seems to be on the cards for June 5.

#1. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch put on a masterclass; The EST retains her title

Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell. This came to fruition after Big Time Becks defeated Asuka last Monday night on RAW, inserting herself in the championship match.

Given Bianca won the title recently, she seems likely to retain it on June 5. Also, dropping the title this soon will seriously undermine The EST of WWE. Thus, expect creative to have Bianca defeat Asuka and Becky to retain her championship.

On another note, given the trio's caliber, don't be surprised if this ends up being the match of the night.

