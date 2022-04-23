3 things WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode of RAW (April 25, 2022)

RAW's viewership has taken a massive hit over the past two weeks. After making a good start post-WrestleMania 38, WWE seems to have lost the plot recently. The lack of potential draws and some poor booking decisions have further worsened the case.

WWE will be looking to arrest this downfall this Monday night when RAW emanates live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

WWE has already announced that Bianca Belair will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on the upcoming episode of RAW. On top of that, Randy Orton's 20th-anniversary celebration and Becky Lynch's first appearance since WrestleMania 38 are also scheduled for Monday night.

There's no denying that the upcoming episode has all the ingredients to be an entertaining affair. In this piece, we look at three things WWE could be planning for the upcoming show.

#3. Becky Lynch attacks Bianca Belair on RAW

The upcoming episode of RAW will witness Bianca Belair putting her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Sonya Deville. While the Championship changing hands seems a distant possibility, the night may not end too well for the current Women's Champion.

It should be noted that after facing a heartbreaking loss against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch has been off WWE TV. However, the former Women's Champion is scheduled to return on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE could have Becky attack Beliar after the latter's match against Sonya Deville. The Man could decimate the current champion to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential rematch.

#2. MVP and Omos lay waste to Bobby Lashley

WWE has announced that Omos and Bobby Lashley will feature in an arm-wrestling contest on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, one could see this segment turning south sooner rather than later.

Creative could have Lashley overpower Omos initially only for MVP to attack him. The heel duo could then gang up on The Almighty to lay waste to him. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE adds MVP to the duo's match at WrestleMania Backlash to make it a handicap match.

Come what may, the ongoing rivalry between Omos and Lashley has been entertaining so far and WWE deserves a lot of credit for that.

#1. Drew McIntyre helps RK-Bro take out The Bloodline

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo During the #Smackdown tapings for next week, they kicked off the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre feud During the #Smackdown tapings for next week, they kicked off the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre feud https://t.co/se4uNR4HoX

During a backstage segment last night on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton buried the hatchet. The Scottish Psychopath then teased a mouthwatering feud against Roman Reigns. Following that, WWE went on to kick off the same during the SmackDown tapings for next week.

On another note, the upcoming Monday night will feature Randy Orton's 20th-anniversary celebration. While potential interference from Roman Reigns and The Usos seems to be on the cards, WWE could have Drew McIntyre show up to even the odds.

The Scottish Psychopath could team up with RK-Bro to take out The Bloodline to end the segment on a high.

