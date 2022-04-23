WATCH: WWE confirms Roman Reigns' next opponent at SmackDown tapings (SPOILERS)

WWE has finally confirmed who Roman Reigns will face next at tonight's double taping of SmackDown in Albany, New York. The company taped next week's episode of the blue brand tonight, as it will be touring in Europe at the end of April.

Don't go any further if you don't want to know what happens on next week's episode of SmackDown.

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Twitter user Christine attended SmackDown and tweeted a few videos from the double taping. She captured moments during Drew McIntyre's steel cage match against Sami Zayn and the Beat the Clock Challenge between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey without giving away the outcomes of the matches.

Both of them were announced for the April 29th episode, as was the contract signing for the Tag Team Title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro and The Usos seemingly signed the contract before Roman Reigns' music hit.

The Tribal Chief's arrival distracted Randy Orton and Riddle, allowing Jimmy and Jey Uso to attack them. Check out the clip below:

After that, Drew McIntyre followed Reigns out. The two had a brief staredown and started fighting, with The Scottish Warrior hitting an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Check out the clip below:

Christine clarified that the confrontation was not a dark match or segment. This aligns with the events of this week's episode, with McIntyre teasing a feud with Reigns during a backstage segment alongside RK-Bro.

Roman Reigns is set to main event WrestleMania Backlash after what happened on WWE SmackDown

Reports from earlier this week stated that Roman Reigns will be in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash, despite WWE not booking anything for him yet. Now that his feud with Drew McIntyre has seemingly kicked off, the two will likely close the Premium Live Event on May 8th.

It remains to be seen how WWE books the rest of this rivalry on SmackDown, especially with McIntyre stating his desire to face Reigns at the UK stadium show in September. The Scottish Warrior told BT Sport that The Tribal Chief would be his ideal opponent at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

