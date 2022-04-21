Potential update on Roman Reigns' WrestleMania Backlash involvement 

It has been reported that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to be in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash despite currently not being involved in an angle.

Reigns has been a dominant force for almost two years now, with The Tribal Chief having held the Universal Championship for a record 598 days. Roman recently added more gold to his trophy cabinet as he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to capture the WWE Championship.

The SmackDown star currently does not have a match booked for the upcoming premium live event WrestleMania Backlash. However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns is still scheduled to be in the main event on May 8th.

"Since they haven’t shot any angle with him, maybe they’re not doing the pay-per-view without him. That isn’t the case, he is in fact in the main event. I presume they’ll shoot the angle on Friday, but he is in the main event on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view." (H/T RingSide News)

With three editions of SmackDown left until WrestleMania Backlash, WWE has ample time to book a challenger for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania Backlash?

After being champion for almost two years, Roman Reigns has defeated nearly every single eligible challenger that there is to face on SmackDown.

However, one superstar he has not yet faced for the Universal Championship during his current reign is the King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura and Rick Boogs faced off against Reigns' cousins, The Usos, at WrestleMania 38 in a losing effort. The 42-year-old star has since confronted Reigns to possibly stake his claim as The Head of The Table's next challenger.

With a legion of fans behind him, Shinsuke Nakamura could be a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns' championship at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th.

