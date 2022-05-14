3 things WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode of RAW (May 16, 2022) 

The post-WrestleMania Backlash episode of RAW saw WWE starting the build towards its next premium live event, Hell in a Cell. The event saw Alexa Bliss return to squash Sonya Deville. On top of that, WWE chose to prolong the feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins by having the latter attack the former.

All in all, it was quite an eventful show and WWE will be looking to build on the start when RAW emanates live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

WWE has already announced a steel cage match between Omos and Bobby Lashley for the upcoming episode. On top of that, fans can expect the company to officially announce a few matches for Hell in a Cell.

Without further ado, here are three things WWE could be planning for this episode.

#3. Sonya Deville attacks Alexa Bliss on RAW

Sonya Deville was fired from her role as an authority figure last week on RAW. Adam Pearce informed Deville that her contract as a backstage WWE official has been terminated and she is now back to being a full-time Superstar.

The nightgot worse for the former SmackDown manager when a returning Alexa Bliss was revealed as her mystery opponent. Little Miss Bliss made her first appearance since Elimination Chamber 2022 to make quick work of Deville.

Given how things unfolded last week, expect an angry Deville to hit back at Alexa Bliss on the upcoming episode of RAW. WWE could have The Pride Fighter attack Little Miss Bliss, demanding a rematch at Hell in a Cell.

#2. WWE books a huge mixed tag team match between Liv Morgan & Finn Balor vs. Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest for the night

The previous episode of RAW saw Rhea Ripley explain her reasons for joining The Judgment Day as Edge and Damian Priest welcomed her to the stable. While The Eradicator was interrupted by Liv Morgan, she defeated her former partner.

Following that, Finn Balor locked horns with Damian Preist. However, Edge and Rhea Ripley interrupted the match to hand Balor a win via disqualification. The Judgment Day then went on to take out AJ Styles and Finn Balor after the match.

Given how things unfolded last week, WWE could have Liv Morgan and Finn Balor join forces to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match on the upcoming episode of RAW. This could then lay down the foundation for a 3-on-3 mixed tag team match between Styles, Balor & Liv vs. The Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell.

#1. Seth Rollins demands a rematch for Hell in a Cell

Following his massive loss at WrestleMania Backlash, Seth Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes last week on RAW. Given the controversial finish to their rematch at the premium live event, it was always coming.

Given how WWE has chosen to prolong the rivalry, fans can expect Seth Rollins to feature on the upcoming episode to explain the reason for his actions last week. The creative team could have The Architect demand a rematch for Hell in a Cell.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes lock horns with Seth Rollins for a third time at Hell in a Cell? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande