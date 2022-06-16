3 things WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode of SmackDown (June 17, 2022)

The fallout episode of SmackDown following Hell in a Cell 2022 was quite eventful. It saw Riddle defeat Sami Zayn to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns. Also, Gunther becoming the new Intercontinental Champion was another major talking point of the show.

WWE will be looking to build on the momentum from last week when SmackDown emanates live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 17, 2022.

The promotion has announced that Madcap Moss will take on Happy Corbin in the Last Laugh Match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. On top of that, Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed Universal Championship is also scheduled for the show.

In this piece, we discuss three things WWE could be planning for the upcoming show:

#3. Raquel Rodriguez qualifies for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Apart from Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have secured a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

While Evans defeated Xia Li on the previous episode of SmackDown, Morgan & Bliss surpassed Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. on RAW to qualify for the ladder match. The upcoming episode of SmackDown could see Raquel Rodriguez follow suit.

The former NXT Women's Champion has impressed both WWE fans and critics in her short stint on the main roster. Her inclusion would add value to the match.

#2. Roman Reigns defeats Riddle on SmackDown, courtesy of The Usos

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will witness Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle. However, if Riddle loses, he will never be able to challenge for the Championship as long as Roman is the champion.

Do note that this will be Reigns' first title defense on TV since unifying the titles at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief dropping the titles seems highly unlikely.

Given that a clean loss could undermine The Original Bro, WWE could have The Usos involved. The creative team could have the Undisputed Tag Team Champs distract Riddle to cost him his match. It would be an apt explanation and wouldn't hurt Riddle's momentum.

#1. Randy Orton returns

Randy Orton has been sidelined due to a back injury sustained during the Tag Team Title Unification match against The Usos. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by The Bloodline and has been out of action since.

It was previously reported that Orton was undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons. However, there's still a cloud over the deets of his return.

On another note, recent reports suggest that WWE's original plans to have Roman Reigns lock horns with Randy Orton at SummerSlam are still intact. Thus, The Viper's potential return to WWE doesn't seem too far.

Given the history between RK-Bro and The Bloodline, the upcoming episode of SmackDown seems fit for Orton's return. The creative team could have The Bloodline attack Riddle after his match against Roman, only for Orton to return and make the save. Orton could go on to take out The Tribal Chief, teasing their rumored SummerSlam match.

