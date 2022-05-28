WWE provides a potential update on Randy Orton's injury status

Randy Orton's current injury status was updated by WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown as they disclosed that he is seeing spine surgeons.

The last time The Viper was seen on television was during their tag team title unification match against The Usos. Not only did the former RAW Tag Team Champions lose their title, but they were also on the receiving end of a brutal attack by The Bloodline.

During the latest episode of RAW, Riddle announced that his RK-Bro partner had back problems. Citing that The Viper is currently resting at home, even saying their team's future is not certain.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Usos opened the show and bragged about their win last week. During the promo, they mentioned the absence of The Apex Predator. This prompted Michael Cole to say that the former champion is seeing a spine specialist.

Not long after, WWE posted on their Twitter account to give more insight into his injury. It states that Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to pursue a proper course of treatment.

Riddle appeared on tonight's show to team up with Shinsuke Nakamura, his new tag team partner. Following the latest developments, the duo can potentially be the new challengers for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

Edited by Debottam Saha