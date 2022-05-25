3 things WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode of SmackDown (May 27, 2022) 

The previous episode of SmackDown saw an increase in viewership. The event saw The Usos become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions after defeating RK-Bro, courtesy of help from Roman Reigns. On top of that, WWE teasing a feud between Gunther and Ricochet was another important development on the show.

While the main event left fans divided online, the episode received positive reviews from WWE pundits. The company will be looking to pick up from where they left off when SmackDown emanates live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The promotion has already announced that The Brawling Brutes will face Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and a mystery partner on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. On top of that, fans can expect WWE to reveal Ronda Rousey's opponent for Hell in a Cell this Friday night.

Without further ado, here are three things WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode.

#3. Gunther attacks Ricochet on SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Gunther demolish Drew Gulak in a one-on-one match. Following the match, the former went on to attack the latter. However, he was confronted by Ricochet.

Given how things unfolded, a high-profile feud between Gunther and Ricochet seems to be on the cards. Fans can expect WWE to have Gunther attack Ricochet this Friday night to kick off the same.

On another note, there is no denying that Ricochet's recent stint as the Intercontinental Champion has been underwhelming. The high-flyer is in dire need of a legit opponent to become relevant and Gunther seems apt for the job.

#2. Drew McIntyre is revealed as the mystery partner of The New Day

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Xavier Woods defeat Butch. Following his loss, the latter went on to attack the former.

Later during a backstage interview, Woods expressed his displeasure and went on to reveal that he will have Kofi Kingston and a mystery partner next week to even the odds against The Brawling Brutes.

While there have been several names doing the rounds as The New Day's potential mystery partner, Drew McIntyre seems a bit ahead in the race. Creative could have The Scottish Psychopath return to help The New Day take out the heel trio.

On another note, with WWE seemingly reserving Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for Clash at the Castle, it will be a smart move to have McIntyre involved in this feud for the time being.

#1. Shayna Baszler is revealed as Ronda Rousey's next opponent

Following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout, WWE has reportedly been struggling to find Ronda Rousey's next opponent. One should note that Banks was next in line to challenge Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, however, the recent turn of events has left WWE in a spot, given the lack of top contenders.

While names such as Natalya, Rhea Ripley, and Carmella have been speculated as Ronda Rousey's next opponent, WWE could have Shayna Baszler challenge the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

Given that both Rousey and Baszler have an MMA background, the creative could use it to weave an intriguing storyline.

