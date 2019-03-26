3 things WWE quietly told us on RAW this week (25 March 2019)

Avik Das
26 Mar 2019

It will be a clash of Titans

Monday Night RAW produced an impressive show this week as we are less than two weeks away from the biggest wrestling event of the year, WrestleMania. Following some great episodes in the last few weeks, expectations were sky-high this week.

It was a good episode of the flagship show, if not a blockbuster episode. Some bouts were commendable, while some matches disappointed the fans.

Three new matches were confirmed for the Showcase of Immortals this week. Roman Reigns answered the challenge of Drew McIntyre this week, after skipping RAW last week. The Boss N Hug Connection will put the Women's Tag Team titles on the line against three other teams.

Finn Balor earned the right to face Bobby Lashley at the MetLife Stadium when he defeated Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch participated in the Beat The Clock Challenge which was won by The Man.

Surprisingly, Lynch, Rousey, and Charlotte will face the Riott Squad in a tag team match next week. Besides, Triple H provided a remarkable segment as he announced that he will put his career on the line against Batista.

Here we discuss three things WWE quietly told us on RAW this week.

#3 Possible new Women's Tag Team Champions in New Jersey

Who is your pick?

There is no denying that the Women's Tag Team Championship storyline has been in serious jeopardy in the last few weeks. Since Sasha Banks and Bayley were ready to put the twin belts on the line against any team from any brand, it was ambiguous who could face them at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the match was made official this week as the Boss N Hug Connection will defend the titles against the team of Nia Jax and Tamina, Beth Pheonix and Natalya, and the IIconics.

It is always difficult to fight against multiple opponents, and the Boss N Hug Connection might face the issue at Metlife Stadium. Nia Jax and Tamina are a force to reckon as a team, while Beth Pheonix will be eager to make a statement after coming out of retirement.

The IIconics pinned the champions on SmackDown Live, and they can't be ruled out. Hence, we might see new holders of the twin belts on April 7.

