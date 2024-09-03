 3 things WWE's newest signee Giulia can do on NXT tonight

At NXT No Mercy, the WWE Universe was treated to the debut of Giulia. After making a name for herself in Japan, fans of the Stamford-based promotion were excited to see the 30-year-old make her WWE debut. In her very first appearance at No Mercy, Giulia came out to face Roxanne Perez.

At No Mercy, Perez defended the NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker. While Perez might have thought she was done for the night, that wasn't the case as Giulia shocked everyone by making an appearance and stood in front of Perez, raising many questions.

Since this appearance, many have been interested in knowing what the Japanese wrestler can do on NXT tonight. In this article, we will look at three things she can do:

#3. Giulia can cut a promo on NXT

While the Japanese star is a highly regarded talent in the professional wrestling scene, there might be fans who aren't completely aware of her talent and persona. On tonight's NXT, she can cater to such fans by cutting a promo in which she can introduce herself.

Later, she can also explain her reason behind jumping the line and appearing in front of NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez. A well-cut promo will help the 30-year-old gain confidence and it will also give WWE an idea of how the fans are responding to her.

#2. Confront Roxanne Perez

When Giulia appeared against Roxanne Perez after the latter's title defense at NXT No Mercy, it was clear the former had high ambitions. On tonight's NXT, she can once again call out Perez, and confront her, and this confrontation could lead her to an NXT Women's Championship match.

Once the Japanese gets herself a title match, it's all about her skills in the ring, and if anything, she does have what it takes to become champion. In this manner, she could quickly become one of the best superstars on the developmental brand.

#1. Wrestle a match

If Giulia chooses to be someone who prefers to talk with her fists rather than her mouth, then she can choose to wrestle a match on tonight's episode of NXT. She can be booked to win the match dominantly thus making a strong case to receive a title shot.

By doing this, the WWE Universe will also be exposed to the in-ring abilities of the Japanese superstar which will further help her make a place for herself. In the upcoming episode of NXT, it will be interesting to see if she does something along these lines.

