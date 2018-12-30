3 Things WWE needs to avoid in 2019 and 2 they need to maintain

WWE should avoid and maintain the quality of these things

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2018. This year we witnessed a lot of ups and downs in WWE. Some moments were so amazing that we would never forget them, but others were pretty bad that we would like to forget about them. In 2018, many superstars joined the WWE. Women's wrestling was also taken to new heights in the company.

From the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match to the first-ever all women’s pay-per-view, 2018 was filled with great moments. However, not everything that happened was good for business. From Roman Reigns’ departure to Lesnar’s title reign, there are a few things shouldn’t have happened this year. Hopefully, the new year will be the promise of a new beginning.

WWE has another chance to improve their product and serve the best to the fans. Let’s take a look at the three things that WWE needs to avoid in 2019 and 2 that it needs to maintain.

#3 Avoid: Meaningless Storylines

Worst feud of 2018?

The WWE roster is full of talented wrestlers from all around the world, and this makes it difficult for the company to build up great angles for everyone. It's true that we have seen many great storylines as well, but this doesn’t change the fact that some of them still made no sense.

Storytelling is the only thing that makes a rivalry even more interesting. Without a compelling story, the fans get bored pretty quickly. Wrestlers like Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley were also affected by bad storytelling. Not everyone enjoyed the Lashley vs Sami Zayn feud because there wasn't enough there to make it interesting. The rivalry did more harm than good to these two wrestlers.

Now, the only way to fix this is to improve the storyline creation process.

