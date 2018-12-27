WWE Rumors: Strategy for the push of two top stars finally revealed

McIntyre vs Balor

What's the story?

Wrestling Observer Radio has stated that WWE is focusing Finn Balor for this month and will focus on Drew McIntyre next month, in terms of the two Superstars receiving a massive push in the coming time.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has been in line for a push ever since he re-debuted on RAW along with Dolph Ziggler. It has been rumoured that McIntyre has impressed the creative and management over the course of his time on RAW, and is being modelled to become the next breakout star.

This makes complete sense, as the Terminator has done a fine job in building his character and coming off as an extremely serious threat. So, it won't be a surprise if McIntyre becomes the top heel in the company soon.

Finn Balor, on the other hand, had been forgotten by the management for a long time and been pushed down the card. Due to the McMahons promising a "shakeup" in WWE and listening to what the fans want, it seems Balor has gotten a new lease on his career.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre are currently locked in a feud. This past week on RAW, Balor picked up a win against the other two in a triple threat match.

Finn Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion and it is high time he is promoted to the main event of RAW. However, it is still possible that his push is merely a feeder for McIntyre who will eventually come out looking like the next top dog once their feud is over.

What's next?

While no match has been announced for Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre will be facing Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage on the next episode of RAW.

