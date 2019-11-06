3 Things WWE should do with Roman Reigns

The ongoing Roman Reigns story has been interesting, especially as of late. Despite once being one of the most hated wrestlers in WWE, Reigns has turned the tables and finds himself in an ideal position on SmackDown Live. Fans are now solidly behind him and continue to cheer him on at every show.

After feuding with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, Reigns was chosen as the captain of the babyface Team Hogan. At Crown Jewel 2019, Team Hogan won the match with 'The Big Dog's' help.

Fans have been speculating about what's next for Reigns on SmackDown. He could continue to wrestle in the mid-card against different heels or could soon find himself in the Universal Championship picture. If Reigns does pursue the Universal Championship, the move would not come without risk, as Reigns might alienate some fans in the process.

We'll examine three possible routes WWE could go with Roman Reigns heading forward. What do you think of these? Do you think Reigns should win another title? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

#3. Suffer some setbacks

Setbacks

Roman Reigns is WWE's proverbial Superman and has always been booked exceptionally strong in the company. The reason fans rejected him years ago was because of how easily he overcame everything. It reminded fans of John Cena's monster push, and it didn't take long for Reigns to become hated.

'The Big Dog' recently suffered some key setbacks in his feud against Erick Rowan, Daniel Bryan, and Luke Harper, which is good. Having setbacks allows him to appear more human, which in turn makes him more relatable to fans, who tend to cheer Superstars who have a lot to overcome. WWE shouldn't refrain from adding more setbacks for Reigns and should continue booking him in such a fashion.

Creative could even have Reigns take a few losses against some credible opponents. All this will only help Reigns in the end. Fans want to see him overcome adversity through hard work and determination on his way back up the championship rankings.

