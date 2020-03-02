3 things WWE shouldn't do in the Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre storyline

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

One F5 and few suplexes were all it took for Brock Lesnar to slay Ricochet at Super ShowDown. Though there was never really any doubt about the outcome, how the Beast Incarnate retained his title was nothing short of mind-boggling.

WWE fans have been buzzing ever since Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble, as they anticipated McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship, something which the Scottish Psychopath confirmed the following night on RAW.

McIntyre vs Lesnar is a fantasy booking because ever since the former returned to the company, fans have been pretty vocal about who he should face, with many recommending a bout with The Beast.

The WWE Universe has keenly waited to see McIntyre lock horns with Lesnar, and it was pure delight for the fans when The Scottish Psychopath put an end to The Beast’s dominant Rumble performance by eliminating him with an earth-shattering Claymore Kick.

Creative must be appreciated for finally giving the fans what they want! However, the work isn’t done yet. The match is yet to happen and with the Showcase of Immortals still more than a month away, it's safe to say that many more chapters are still to unfold in this rivalry.

Lesnar may have been an amazing performer for the company, but the truth is that most of his recent storylines have had startling similarities, and things seem a little mundane every time he is in on TV, simply because the fans have grown tired of watching rehashed segments.

In this article, we list three things the company should simply not do in this feud on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

#3 Portray Drew McIntyre as a massive underdog

Brock Lesnar attacked Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago on RAW

Brock Lesnar is a behemoth, and his dominant past is well known by ardent followers of the sport. By virtue of his destruction-laden time with the company, any man put up against him gets the underdog tag automatically. Be it Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, or Finn Balor, they all had the odds stacked against them!

However, Drew McIntyre is different. He is the perfect blend of size, strength, agility, and sharpness needed to go toe-to-toe with The Beast Incarnate. WWE should strictly opt against showcasing The Scottish Psychopath as a massive underdog, simply because he isn't. He has all the moves up his sleeve to conquer The Beast, and the fans know it.

#2 Lack of altercations between the pair

Brock Lesnar is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

One problem WWE enthusiasts have had with Brock Lesnar is his lack of appearances. The Beast Incarnate doesn't believe in appearing every other week on RAW, something which has annoyed the WWE fans and some members of the roster.

Most of his recent feuds have witnessed very few to no altercations. It won't be wrong to say that fans love to see Superstars indulge in heated in-ring segments, which is something they should get in the Lesnar vs McIntyre feud. The Scottish Psychopath's mic skills will certainly be tested against Paul Heyman, who specializes in delivering sensational promos.

It will be interesting to watch McIntyre brawl with the Beast Incarnate! Monday Night RAW may have to get the NXT and SmacDown Live locker rooms to break the fight. Fans will look forward to every RAW hoping to see these two freaks of nature collide!

#1 Make it a short affair at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar at the 2020 men's Royal Rumble

When was the last time Brock Lesnar had a long grueling match in the company? It has been long! The Beast Incarnate has walked on the path of one-way destruction for way too long and the WWE Universe simply wants some more.

WWE fans have eagerly waited to see Drew McIntyre collide with Lesnar, so it will be a rip off if the company decides to make it a squash finish or short affair at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar has finally met a Superstar who can match him move for move and strength for strength, so WWE should certainly bank on it.

The Scottish Psychopath has proven his mettle in the company, which is why he now stands on the verge of being the next WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre's story has been nothing short of inspirational, and it deserves a blockbuster ending in the form of an intense high-octane clash with The Beast at the Showcase of Immortals in Tampa, Florida.