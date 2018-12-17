3 things WWE subtly told us at TLC 2018

Champion versus Champion?

WWE showed a great episode of WWE TLC where there were some first-timers, and also some wrongs were done right. The show that started with the superstars from 205 Live ended with superstars of the same Tuesday Night show in the first time ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match to determine the new Women's champion between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

The show had some good moments like the main event match for the Smackdown Women's Title and some bad ones like the tag team title match from the same show, or the intercontinental championship match between two of the best from Raw.

The match became so boring down the road that fans started chanting,'This is boring,' and also 'Becky' during this match. While the first chant is a shock, the second one shows how much the fans love her despite her heel character.

Becky is indeed 'The Man,' and she showcased it during the match where her work alongside 'The Queen' and 'The Empress Of Tomorrow' was highly appreciated. Although she lost due to an outside interference, the fact still remains that she has some unfinished business with 'The Rowdy One' and in this article, I take a look at what WWE told us subtly during WWE TLC:

#1 This Isn't Over

Becky Lynch, Asuka and Charlotte Flair posed some threat to each other during the match, but when Ronda Rousey decided to interfere in a match that was not related to Raw, things went a bit too far. Not only did 'The Rowdy One' make Becky Lynch lose the title, but she also infuriated her and 'The Queen' who was moments away from grabbing the title.

This comes from a mix of a Twitter exchange with the former Smackdown Women's Champion, and the beating that Charlotte Flair unleashed on Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution.

With this storyline far from over, the company confirmed that these three will be involved in a storyline down the line, possibly for Ronda Rousey's title.

