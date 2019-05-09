3 Things you didn't know about Finn Balor

Mohit FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 953 // 09 May 2019, 18:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Photo Courtesy: Give me My Sport

Finn Balor is one of the most gifted and charismatic talents in the current WWE SmackDown Roster. Finn has been an active member of WWE since 2014. After working for wrestling heavyweight giants like NJPW and ROH, He made his presence felt in WWE by debuting For the NXT Brand under the in-ring name of Finn Balor. Finn won the prestigious NXT title by defeating Kevin Owens at The Beast in the East in Tokyo, Japan. Finn Balor held the title for a record 292 days beating the previous best record of Neville (287 days). He eventually lost the title to Samoa Joe. He was then called to the main roster to further his career in the WWE. The current Intercontinental Champion has mostly faced lows in his main roster career so far.

Finn Balor became an overnight sensation in the main roster scenario by successfully defeating the likes of Cesaro, Rusev, and Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns in the same night Finn Balor earned a championship opportunity to face Seth Rollins at the Summer slam pay per view. Finn eventually defied all odds and became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. His career took a massive dive after he became champion. His run as champion lasted only a day as he suffered labrum tear during his match against Seth Rollins for the title. This injury forced him to relinquish his title and took him away for a period of 6 to 8 months.

Finn Balor has been a part of many storylines since his return in 2017. He has competed with the likes of Elias, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley. He has been part of mainly 3 noteworthy feuds since his return. Balor has shown his true potential (main roster) by competing with the likes of Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. Balor is currently feuding with the Mexican wrestler Andrade.

1 / 4 NEXT