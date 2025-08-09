3 Things You May Not Know About WWE Star Alexa Bliss

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 09, 2025 08:39 GMT
Alexa Bliss is former RAW Women
Alexa Bliss is former RAW Women's Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)

It's a special day for one-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Alexa Bliss, as today, on August 9, she celebrates her 34th Birthday. The post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown also saw her tag team partner, Charlotte Flair, celebrate her birthday during the show.

Despite having no prior training in wrestling, Bliss has managed to craft a Hall of Fame-worthy career after debuting in 2013, winning multiple belts, major tournaments, and much more. She is still making the journey, winning new achievements, and reaching higher heights.

In this listicle, we look at the three things about Alexa Bliss that you may not know:

#3. Bliss Was a Bodybuilder

Before entering the professional wrestling world, Little Miss Bliss was involved in fitness and bodybuilding. She even achieved initial success as a bodybuilder and later turned professional.

Alexa Bliss even competed in major bodybuilding competitions. She ultimately gained recognition as a builder, which eventually led to her signing the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#2. Alexa Bliss Suffered from a Life-risking Disease in Childhood

When the former WWE Women's Champion was 15 years old, she suffered from an eating disorder that almost took her life.

However, with her parents' support and her involvement in fitness, Alexa Bliss overcame her disorder, and it acted as a life-saver for Five Feet of Fury.

#1. The 34-year-old WWE star Originally Debuted at WrestleMania 30

On paper, Alexa Bliss made her main roster debut in WWE in 2016 and had a fantastic career, with her NXT career being a highlight. However, many might be unaware that she made her first main-roster appearance in 2014.

Alexa Bliss unofficially made her debut at WrestleMania XXX. She played a part during Triple H's special entrance; she was one of the three women near The Game's throne in golden attire. The other two were Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks).

The former RAW Women's Champion possesses massive potential, and it will be thrilling to track her journey as a superstar and see what else she has left for her fans.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Alexa Bliss a happy birthday.

