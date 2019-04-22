3 Things You Probably Missed At The Shield's Final Chapter

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 218 // 22 Apr 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield stood tall last night in Moline

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose teamed up for the final time last night as part of The Shield's Final Chapter since Ambrose's WWE contract expires next week and he has opted not to re-sign with the company.

Whilst it's becoming more and more clear that Ambrose will be making his return to the company in the coming months after he has taken the break that he has been waiting for. WWE has given Ambrose a fantastic farewell over the past few months so it's been made clear that he has left the company on good terms which means that the door is definitely open for him when he's ready.

The company went all out last night to allow Ambrose to have a fantastic farewell and The Shield went back to their 2012 roots with some of the mannerisms, the entrance and even the ring attire that was worn last night in Moline.

#3. Dean Ambrose's inspiring message

Dean Ambrose had some interesting worlds for the WWE Universe

Dean Ambrose and The Shield won their final WWE match last night in Moline and the trio was then given time to talk to the crowd in attendance after their win. Rollins talked about how he wouldn't be where he was today if it wasn't for the brotherhood of The Shield before Ambrose took the mic and agreed with Rollins' sentiments.

He also pointed out that Rollins was a clear example of being able to get what you want in life if you're willing to work hard for it, before cutting a promo that was somewhat emotional as he talked about not allowing anyone to stop you from doing what you want to do and if they do you should stick your middle finger in the air and tell them The Shield says so.

This was a beautiful message for Ambrose to leave WWE on and it's somewhat reminiscent of his WWE career since the former World Champion has had to fight off the neigh sayers throughout and still become one of the most popular stars in the company.

1 / 3 NEXT