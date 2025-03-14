3-time AEW champion to debut at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching with the entire WWE locker room aiming to find a spot on the card. One star who many expect to feature on the show is Penta, who recently debuted for the company after five years in AEW.

With Penta in WWE, many are expecting his brother, Rey Fenix, to join him. Now a free agent, Fenix found great success in AEW, winning the International title as well as the World Tag Team and Trios titles.

While Penta has not yet had a match confirmed for WrestleMania 41, it would be no surprise if his brother makes his stunning debut at The Show of Shows, whether that be saving his sibling from a post-match beatdown or during the contest itself.

With top tag teams like The Usos, The New Day, and The Street Profits ready and waiting, The Lucha Bros will not be short of dream showdowns if Rey Fenix joins his brother in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Penta wants to blaze his own trail in WWE

Any luchador that has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment over the past 20 years has been instantly compared to the greatest masked star of all time, Rey Mysterio.

While Penta is a big fan of Rey, he recently stated in an interview with CBS Sports that he does not want to simply be a new iteration of the Hall of Famer.

"I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio," Penta told CBS Sports ahead of the Royal Rumble. "I love Rey Mysterio as a luchador and person. Penta is different. My style is different. My persona is different. For this reason, I want to be the first Penta in WWE."

Despite having only been in the company since January, Penta has already made his mark both with his work in the ring as well as through his captivating entrance.

