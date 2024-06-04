3-time champion to help Roxanne Perez defeat Jordynne Grace? Exploring unexpected swerve at NXT Battleground

Roxanne Perez has a tough task ahead of her at NXT Battleground. Not only does she have to defend the NXT Women's Championship, but she has to do it against Jordynne Grace. The TNA Knockouts World Champion is no pushover and will prove to be a challenge for Perez. However, the 22-year-old could unexpectedly get some help from a three-time champion.

In a shocking turn of events, Roxanne Perez could find her savior in Natalya. Having faced The BOAT a while back on NXT with her title on the line, many would think this is unlikely. However, this is where the bigger picture comes into play because Nattie has a lot to gain from costing Jordynne Grace this match.

For context, a few weeks from now, Jordynne Grace is hosting an open challenge for the Knockouts World Championship at Against All Odds. Given the partnership and bond that seems to be growing between WWE and TNA, there is a chance that Natalya could take Grace up on the challenge. With that in mind, helping Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground could give her the psychological edge should she answer the open challenge.

Assuming this does come to pass, it could make for an interesting storyline. After all, if Natalya beats Grace, she could end up having to defend her title in front of her countrymen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for Slammiversary 2024. But, this is all just speculation, as there is no telling if the 42-year-old will even be involved in NXT Battleground, let alone Perez's match.

Roxanne Perez had no idea that Jordynne Grace would be her opponent

Since winning the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2024, Roxanne Perez has been dominant. She successfully defended her title against all her opponents. So, when she was told that her next challenger for NXT Battleground would be revealed on an episode of NXT, she probably expected another superstar from the roster. However, she did not expect Jordynne Grace to make an appearance.

According to Grace, WWE refused to tell Perez that the Knockouts World Champion would be challenging her. Grace revealed on the Busted Open Podcast, that no one in the Stamford-based company told Perez about her for weeks leading up to the reveal. So, as much as it was a surprise for the fans in attendance, it was equally, if not more surprising for The Prodigy.

It may have been a shock for Perez, but that will not change her goal for NXT Battleground. She will head into the event with one thing on her mind, defending her title. And, knowing her, she will do whatever it takes to make sure she is still the champion when all is said and done.