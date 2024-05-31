WWE refused to let Roxanne Perez know of blockbuster 28-year-old star's debut: "They wouldn't tell her"

A 28-year-old star recently revealed that WWE did not tell Roxanne Perez about her blockbuster debut on the latest edition of NXT. The star being referred to is TNA's Jordynne Grace.

After showcasing her incredible talent at the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, Grace made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of the developmental brand. The current TNA Knockouts World Champion was revealed as the challenger for Perez's NXT women's Championship at Battleground 2024.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, the host Dave LeGreca noticed how Roxanne Perez said that the current women's division in WWE NXT was the best in all of pro wrestling after which Jordynne Grace came out and claimed that she was the foundation of the current TNA Knockouts division.

However, Grace revealed that it was funny how Perez said something like that because she did not know about the TNA star's surprise appearance.

The current World Champion also mentioned that WWE refused to tell Roxanne Perez about her surprise opponent.

"It's actually funny that you say that she [Roxanne Perez] said that verbiage because Roxanne had no idea that it was me. They wouldn't tell her so it was just extra funny that she decided to say that. Yeah so no one would tell her all day like the weeks coming up to it, no one would tell her and they were going to bring her back like five minutes before our segment so that she could find out who it was and she was just like so frustrated and she was like, 'You know what? I just wanna find out when I go out there.' So she had no idea that it was gonna be me," she said. [6:04 - 6:31]

Jordynne Grace talked about starting her wrestling career at the same age as WWE star Roxanne Perez

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Jordynne Grace said that she thought Roxanne Perez was extremely talented and mentioned how both of them started when they were 14 years old.

"I think she's extremely talented. It's funny. We actually both started when we were 14 years old in Texas. So, we came up in the same circle working the same shows. The only difference is that I had started before," she said.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Battleground 2024.

