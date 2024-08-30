3-time champion to help Tiffany Stratton cash in on Nia Jax? Analyzing the possibility on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax's friendship on Friday Night SmackDown has mainly been about when Stratton eventually turns her back on Jax and cashes in the Money in the Bank contract. While Stratton attempted to do the same at SummerSlam, things did not work out for her.

However, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, a three-time champion could help Tiffany Stratton cash in her contract on Nia Jax. The three-time champion in question is Naomi. Recently, Jax reacted to a viral photo in which Stratton and Naomi can be seen posing with a smile.

The WWE Women's Champion then sent a warning to Stratton, saying the photo better be fake. While Stratton claimed the image was a work of artificial intelligence, there is a chance that this could be a hint Naomi will help Stratton on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

On this week's episode of the blue brand, Nia Jax will be defending the WWE Women's Championship in a street fight against Michin. This match is where Naomi could make an impact and take out Jax so that Stratton cashes in her contract and becomes the new WWE Women's Champion

WWE star recently said Tiffany Stratton betraying Nia Jax is inevitable

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Nia Jax overheard Chelsea Green and Piper Niven speaking about Tiffany Stratton potentially betraying the WWE Women's Champion. However, Green continued speaking on this topic even after SmackDown ended.

On Instagram, the Canadian superstar uploaded a video in which she mentioned Tiffany Stratton betraying Nia Jax is inevitable. Green also spoke about her interactions with Stratton.

She said:

"Okay, so it got a little weird on SmackDown. But it’s okay, Nia knows now. I said it all along that you cannot trust Tacky Time [Tiffany Stratton]. They are acting like everything is all kosher, all good, but like she’s going to stab her in the back. Clearly, Tiffany is jealous of Nia and her reign as queen."

She added:

"She is so disrespectful. She’s never been nice to me. Chelsea Green does not forgive and Chelsea Green does not forget."

You can check out what Chelsea Green had to say about the Stratton and Jax situation in the video below:

Like Green, many fans in the WWE Universe believe that Stratton will turn her back on Nia Jax sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see if Stratton does something along these lines on SmackDown or whether she does it at a PLE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback