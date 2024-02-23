3-time champion to injure Rhea Ripley and finally begin face turn at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has had the year of all years since winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, but things might finally be heading to an important crossroads for her. There's a chance that she could injured and end up turning face.

Since her time on the main roster began, Rhea Ripley has been a force to be reckoned with. After joining the Judgment Day, her dominance in the company has only increased.

The star, with the help of Dominik Mysterio and the rest of Judgment Day, brought down destruction on most of the roster. Despite that though, when it came to her own matches, Ripley, for the most part, showcased dominance.

Now, at Elimination Chamber, she's set to face the extremely belligerent and destructive force of Nia Jax. The latter has run over every star she's faced since returning, and Ripley has faced her wrath as well.

Now, in front of her own home crowd in Australia, Ripley will be the clear favorite despite being a heel. It also makes for the perfect occasion to finally turn her face, something that fans have been wanting because of her popularity for some time now. The best way to do so would be to have Nia Jax "injure" her.

Suffering an injury at the hands of Jax is a sure way for Ripley to turn immediately face. Her WrestleMania match being put in doubt would only solidify that turn. On top of that, it would also solidify the three-time champion as a threat. At this time it's extremely unlikely that Jax would win the match, but her fury at Rhea after losing would ensure her trying to hurt the champion at Elimination Chamber.

This would also make for a story heading into WrestleMania. For the time being, it remains to be seen what happens next.

Rhea Ripley has been slowly having less contact with the Judgment Day

Although she's very much a part of the group, slowly but surely, Rhea Ripley has had less contact with the other members of the Judgment Day.

While they all appear on RAW, Ripley does not share the screen as often as before and while this could be because of her plans to once again completely control the women's division, it could also be because she's slowly moving away from them and becoming her own star.

It has been noted as yet another reason that she might be turning face soon.

