Rhea Ripley to be secretly pushed out of The Judgment Day before WrestleMania 40 by member? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has not been as prominently featured in the Judgment Day for a while now. She's been missing from several big segments, and this could be because she is being excluded from the faction slowly but surely by a certain member.

Damian Priest made it clear that he wanted to be the leader of the group on several occasions in the past, at a time when Ripley used to discipline different members for failing their tasks. She was calling the shots, which didn't go down well with Priest at times, who looked rather frustrated.

There was some tension within the group, which always came to the surface. However, Damian Priest has been more vocal since he was appointed "temporary leader" for the WarGames match.

In the meantime, where Ripley used to be the one who made the important decisions and announcements, she's been appearing with the group less and less. She's been busy with her feuds and has not even been seen on screen with Dominik Mysterio as much, whereas they used to be inseparable before.

It appears that Priest has become the more central figure of the group, calling the shots, and he may have done so by slowly and secretly pushing Rhea Ripley out of the faction to be more influential.

By making her focus on her feuds, Priest may be pulling off a secret coup that Rhea Ripley will only notice when it's too late and be kicked out of the group.

Rhea Ripley has more than her share of troubles heading into WrestleMania 40

Not only does Rhea Ripley have to face the dangerous Nia Jax at the 2024 Elimination Chamber event, but if she happens to win and come out of it, she will also have to face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

On top of that, she might have to keep an eye on the Judgment Day, too, to see that she does not get kicked out of the group.

At this point, when she needs allies more than ever, she may be isolated even while being a part of the faction.

