"Buddy must’ve said something!" - Fans react to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio not interacting much on WWE TV lately

Fans had hilarious reactions to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio not interacting much on WWE TV lately.

Ripley and Dominik joined forces two years ago after the latter turned heel and became a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. It didn't take long for the duo to click, and they soon turned into on-screen romantic partners.

For a while now, though, Dominik and Rhea Ripley haven't interacted much on WWE TV, and fans have started noticing the same. Check out a bunch of Twitter reactions to the duo's reduced screen time as a couple:

Rhea Ripley and Dominik's on-screen relationship was a big hit with the fans

Many within the WWE Universe enjoyed Ripley and Dominik's on-screen relationship. However, some people felt that WWE was taking things too far with the duo, who are engaged to different real-life partners.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Eradicator explained how she balances her real-life and on-screen relationships with Buddy Matthews and Dominik, respectively.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

Ripley began targeting Dominik shortly after joining The Judgment Day in 2022. The Nightmare beat Dominik on various occasions until the latter gave up and embraced his dark side. Dominik went on to become one of the biggest heels of this generation and still receives massive boos regularly.

Here's what he said about the nuclear heat that he receives during an appearance on Keepin It 100:

"They like it when I do that, when I go out and try to cut a promo, especially if they need to cut time out of something or they need to save time, I can go out there with a mic for two to three minutes, pretend to cut a promo. I’m still blessed to get booed. I can’t tell you, every city I go out to, it gets louder and louder."

Fans of Rhea Ripley and Dominik certainly don't want their relationship to fade away into nothingness. Here's hoping WWE comes up with a big angle to separate the duo if it's planning to do the same.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom not interacting as much as they used to on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.