Dominik Mysterio reveals if his heat in WWE is real

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has opened up about the WWE Universe booing him on television. The Judgment Day will be in action against #DIY, The Miz, and R-Truth tonight on RAW in an eight-man tag team match.

Mysterio has become one of the most despised superstars on the roster since he betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Wrestling fans love to hate Dominik Mysterio and boo the former NXT North American Champion whenever he tries to cut a promo.

Speaking to wrestling veteran Konnan on his K100 show, Dominik Mysterio confirmed that the loud boos were a natural reaction from the crowd and were not piped in by the promotion. Mysterio added the company uses it to save or cut time, as he still gets loudly booed for a couple of minutes whenever he attempts to speak.

"They like it when I do that, when I go out and try to cut a promo, especially if they need to cut time out of something or they need to save time, I can go out there with a mic for two to three minutes, pretend to cut a promo. I'm still blessed to get booed. I can't tell you, every city I go out to, it gets louder and louder," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE RAW star claims Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Rhea Ripley is complicated

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have a bizarre on-screen relationship that has captivated the WWE Universe.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, R-Truth commented on the odd romance between Ripley and Mysterio. The veteran noted that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship is complicated due to what has happened in the past.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that. But you see like, she turned him against his daddy, Bill. That's a big deal for him, right?" [4:22 onwards]

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Elimination Chamber 2024. Rhea Ripley is also set to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax at the premium live event this weekend. Only time will tell if Dirty Dom will become champion once again in 2024.

