3-time champion must join Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline storyline has reached another chapter as Solo Sikoa betrayed Roman Reigns on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. A huge name might join the narrative soon.

Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. On the WWE SmackDown episode following the huge loss, Solo Sikoa seemingly betrayed Roman Reigns and evicted Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline with the help of Tama Tonga. With the start of a new inning in the storyline, fans have speculated several names to join the narrative, including Naomi.

With that said, let's see why the 3-time champion should join The Tribal Chief upon his return.

Solo Sikoa eliminated Jimmy Uso

As mentioned above, not only did Solo Sikoa betray Roman Reigns, but he also eliminated Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline, who used to be a loyal helper of The Head of The Table.

This move may have created a sense of hatred in the mind of Naomi, who is Jimmy Uso's wife in real life. Fans have anticipated her involvement in the family drama since her return back in January, but with the tensions among the cousins at the peak, it might be the right time to pull the trigger.

Naomi joining Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso will add the female factor we have never seen in the long-term story.

WWE SmackDown has a strong Women's Division

The WWE Draft has been fruitful for WWE SmackDown, to say the least. The biggest change for the blue brand has been the transformation of its Women's Division.

SmackDown now has Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Charlotte Flair may also be a part of the blue brand when she makes a comeback. With such a star-studded Women's Division, one can argue that Naomi transitioning into The Bloodline Saga will not affect the credibility of the Women's roster.

With only a small time window for everyone to shine, it may be a good move to move Naomi out of the Women's title picture and let her shine as a Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns's babyface Bloodline

While there have been babyface characters in The Bloodline like Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, the group as a whole has always stayed heel. A babyface transition is likely to happen, and Naomi may prove instrumental in achieving so.

Naomi has always worked best as a babyface, and it wouldn't have been a good move to turn her heel upon her monumental return to Titanland. Supposedly if Jimmy Uso returns to WWE SmackDown before Roman Reigns and tries to feud with Solo Sikoa, there's a slight chance fans will be confused if he's a heel or a babyface. Also, fans may not feel confident about Jimmy working as a babyface just yet.

Bringing the former Women's Champion along with Jimmy and later reintroducing The Head of The Table as a babyface could be the biggest twist in The Bloodline Saga.

