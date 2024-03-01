3-time champion to quit WWE and join a rival promotion due to Triple H? Exploring the possibility

While things have been going pretty smoothly on The Road to WrestleMania 40, there might be some obstacles along the way, as there have been murmurs of a three-time champion quitting WWE only to join a rival promotion due to Triple H.

The superstar in question is Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi. The former SmackDown Women's Champion walked out of the Stamford-based company, along with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), in May 2022. Following that, Naomi joined IMPACT. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion made her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024.

Naomi had an impressive outing in the Women's Royal Rumble match. While fans were expecting big things following her return, they were let down by WWE's creative team as the former Women's Champion was eliminated first in the Elimination Chamber match last Saturday. This led to several fans criticizing WWE and Triple H on social media. Many even urged Naomi to quit the company and join AEW.

Could the recent turn of events force Naomi to once again quit the Stamford-based company only to join a rival promotion? Well, that looks highly unlikely. Given the 36-year-old recently signed a contract with WWE, fans should expect to see her in the company at least for a while.

Furthermore, it seems like Naomi has already moved past the recent debacle, as she teased her next feud against Tiffany Stratton on Twitter a few days ago. Fans should expect the duo to be part of a high-octane feud in the coming days.

Naomi shares her thoughts on her WWE return

As mentioned earlier, Naomi made her blockbuster return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which got a positive reaction from the crowd.

Following the event, Naomi shared her thoughts on her comeback. Speaking in an interview with Kayla Braxton, she said that it was hard for her to hold back the emotions after seeing the crowd pop. The former Women's Champion added that she is grateful to be back:

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man (...) It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back," she said.

Expand Tweet

While Elimination Chamber didn't go according to her plan, Naomi would be looking to bounce back quickly in the coming days. Will she succeed in doing that? We will have to wait and watch.

Do you want Naomi to feud with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

