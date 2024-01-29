Is Naomi back in WWE full-time? What we know following Royal Rumble return

Naomi made a shocking return to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. While many are positive that she is officially back in the company, some might be confused with her status, especially after Jordynne Grace also entered.

On the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW, it was announced that Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE after creative differences. The duo announced they officially left the company the following year and went to different promotions, Banks in NJPW/Stardom as Mercedes Mone while Trinity went to TNA. After eight months, she left the former IMPACT Wrestling and returned to the Stamford-based promotion for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

From the looks of it, Naomi's stay in WWE will be full-time. As previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Knockout Women's Champion was finishing up her commitments with TNA a week before the Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old entered as the second entrant of the Women's Rumble this year. She was followed by the current Knockout Women's Champion Jordynne Grace in number five. Both women hugged each other before trading shots. The returned WWE star was eliminated an hour later by Jade Cargill. On the other hand, the TNA star was eliminated earlier by Bianca Belair after 19 minutes in the match.

How did Naomi feel after returning to WWE?

Naomi's entrance for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

Despite the initial misunderstandings between the WWE Superstar and the company, it's fortunate that they managed to move forward and begin a more positive relationship.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton after the event, the former TNA star confirmed that she heard how loud the crowd was for her, and it was hard to hold back the emotions. She stated that the fan reactions were rewarding, and she was grateful to be back.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man (...) It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back."

How did certain former women's champions feel about Naomi's WWE return?

The former Women's Tag Team Champion's return to WWE meant the women's division had more people to worry about. However, they share the same excitement of fans regarding the 36-year-old's return. Bayley shared a sentimental story regarding the TNA star during the post-show press conference, and Charlotte Flair posted on her story that she was extremely happy to see Naomi.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the former SmackDown Women's Champion does after her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.