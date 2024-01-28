Rikishi reacts to Naomi's WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Rikishi has reacted to Naomi's return to WWE. After departing the company in 2022, the former SmackDown Women's Champion returned during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Following her exit from WWE, Naomi, also known as Trinity Fatu, primarily competed under IMPACT Wrestling. She also won the TNA Knockouts Championship before losing the title to Jordynne Grace, who also made a surprise appearance at the Women's Royal Rumble.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi welcomed Naomi back to WWE with a short message.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Naomi entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #2. She lasted more than an hour before being eliminated by Jade Cargill, who made her WWE in-ring debut during the Women's Royal Rumble.

After lasting 62 minutes, Naomi broke Rhea Ripley's record from last year when The Eradicator went all the way and won the Women's Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Naomi, though, eventual Rumble winner Bayley surpassed her record within a matter of a few minutes after she eliminated Liv Morgan.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Naomi. The last time she was seen on WWE television, the former SmackDown Women's Champion held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks before vacating the titles.

