Real-life Bloodline member will return to WWE after "finishing up" one thing - Reports

A recent report has suggested that a real-life Bloodline member is bound to make a WWE comeback after "finishing up" one last thing.

The star in question is Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) who is married to Jimmy Uso. The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The former Naomi was a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks during her initial run with the company.

Due to reported creative differences with WWE, Naomi and Banks walked out of the company on an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022.

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, the 36-year-old star conquered TNA and reigned as Knockouts Champion for over 180 days. But after losing her title this weekend, whispers turned into roars hinting at Trinity Fatu's next stop as a surprise return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

As per a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the real-life Bloodline member's TNA story is nearing its end as she is expected to wrap up her commitments with Impact Wrestling at the tapings in Orlando this coming weekend, before a triumphant return to WWE.

TNA star shares an emotional message after defeating real-life Bloodline member for the title

As mentioned earlier, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was dethroned by TNA star Jordynne Grace at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Following the bout, Grace expressed her genuine thoughts of defeating Trinity Fatu and highly praised the real-life Bloodline member.

"There's nothing that I can say about Trinity that hasn't been said a million times over. She came here, reinvented herself and she was everything a champion should be. I don't think anybody ever doubted that. But the reason that I needed to win this tonight is because people come here all the time and reinvent themselves," she said.

Check out the clip below:

This year's Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 27 in Florida, and fans are hoping for Naomi to make a surprise return in the 30-woman contest.

