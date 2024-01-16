Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) sends a heartfelt message to Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on their 10th anniversary

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, recently sent a heartfelt message to her real-life husband and The Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso, on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Fatu joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and started performing on the company's then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. The 36-year-old star made her main roster debut in 2012 on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Naomi went on to become a prominent name in the women's division, winning several titles, including the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

However, on the May 16, 2022, edition of the red brand, Trinity Fatu legitimately walked out of the Stamford-based company after some reported creative disagreement. She then joined IMPACT/TNA Wrestling in April 2023, where she won the Knockouts World Championship.

Trinity recently took to her Instagram to repost a fanmade video of her with her husband and The Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on their 10th wedding anniversary. The duo got married on January 16, 2014, and the video showcased their relationship throughout the years.

The former WWE champion wished Jimmy a happy anniversary and reposted what the fan wrote about them as well.

"10! #happyanniversary Jerdy #Repost @theeglowpage・・・10 Years Ago Today, My Wrestling Parents Got Married 🥰❤️ HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MOM & DAD! 🥹🫶🏾"

You can check out Trinity's Instagram post below:

Trinity Fatu talked about how she was able to focus on her marriage with Jimmy Uso after her WWE departure

In an interview with Forbes, Trinity Fatu talked about her departure from WWE. The 36-year-old star said that it was a blessing to be able to spend more time with The Bloodline member and real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, and be able to take care of their home during her time off from wrestling.

"Really the family. The family time. Like, really being able to have quality family time and not have to really watch the clock or think about how many days I got home or when I've got to get back on the road. And really just being able to focus on my marriage and my relationship away from the road. Like, both of us not working and one of us being home to be able to take care of home. That's been a blessing. And yeah, just a new layer to our relationship in marriage," Trinity Fatu said.

Naomi is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Some fans believe she will align herself with The Bloodline upon her potential return. What WWE has planned for her future remains to be seen.

Do you want Trinity Fatu to return to WWE and join The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here