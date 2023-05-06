Trinity Fatu reveals how WWE departure affected her marriage to Jimmy Uso

Trinity Fatu (Naomi) recently disclosed that her marriage to Jimmy Uso was positively affected following her WWE departure.

In May 2022, Trinity and her then-tag team partner Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) left their Women's Tag Team Titles and walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. While Moné signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year, Trinity recently debuted in IMPACT Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Naomi addressed how her departure from WWE reflected on her relationship with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

"Really the family. The family time. Like, really being able to have quality family time and not have to really watch the clock or think about how many days I got home or when I've got to get back on the road. And really just being able to focus on my marriage and my relationship away from the road. Like, both of us not working and one of us being home to be able to take care of home. That's been a blessing. And yeah, just a new layer to our relationship in marriage," she said.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"Because [Trinity and her husband Jimmy Uso] met at 21 in [WWE] developmental, and so our whole life has been together on the road wrestling. So this is a whole new chapter of us not being on the road together and it's been great, and of course I support the Bloodline. I'm still watching every week and, you know, still talking to the women from my locker room and everything is good."

Why did Trinity Fatu leave WWE?

Although she was one of the top female superstars in the Stamford-based company, Trinity Fatu decided to leave the company nearly a year ago. After joining IMPACT Wrestling, the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about why she left WWE.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Trinity stated that she was unhappy with how she was talked to and handled on the day she left.

"That’s what I meant when I said everything was a blessing in disguise because I was really going through a lot. I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me," she explained.

