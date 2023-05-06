"I love WWE" - 35-year-old former superstar opens up about leaving the company

A recently departed superstar has disclosed that she still loves the WWE after signing with a competing promotion.

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) walked out of the company in May 2022. The duo were the champions at the time but were booked for singles feuds heading into Hell in a Cell. The champs were reportedly not in favor of that idea and decided to walk out of the company.

Sasha now performs as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Naomi recently debuted in Impact under the name Trinity.

Speaking with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, the former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she still loves WWE and noted that she wouldn't be where she is today without the company.

"I don't ever wanna come off as angry, as bitter as mad. I don't feel any of that, you know? I mean, it was just a bad situation, crazy, crazy, crazy situation with a lot of layers to it. But I love WWE. I'm thankful for all the amazing years that I've been there, what they've given me, what they've given to my family, what career I've had. I wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing now without that foundation and what I've been able to do with them and being there," said Trinity. [H/T: Forbes]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Trinity hopes that a lot of good will come out of her departure from WWE

Despite not leaving the company on the best of terms, Trinity is hopeful that good things will come from her exit from WWE.

Many fans were expecting Trinity to wind up in All Elite Wrestling or NJPW following her departure from WWE, but that was not the case. She recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling during tapings in Chicago, with Mercedes Moné and CM Punk in attendance at the show.

During her conversation with Forbes, Fatu said she wished her situation with the company didn't play out in public but believes a lot of good will come from it down the line.

"But sometimes there's hiccups with the business and there's issues and problems and everything just came to a head, and sadly we had to deal with it publicly. I wish it was something that could have just been handled and taken care of privately. But I definitely think a lot will good will come from the situation and has been coming out of it. I do feel good with where I am right now," she added. [H/T: Forbes]

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu 's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! https://t.co/CpNRQI6nca

She announced during her debut promo in IMPACT Wrestling that her goal is to win the Knockouts Championship in the promotion. Only time will tell if the 35-year-old returns to WWE sometime in the future.

