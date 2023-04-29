Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) sends three-word message to Trinity Fatu (Naomi) after IMPACT Wrestling debut

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has finally reacted to Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) making her debut in IMPACT Wrestling.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in May last year due to massive creative differences with the company. Banks now works for NJPW and World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan and recently lost the IWGP Women's title to Mayu Iwatani.

Since Sasha Banks' move to Japan, fans have been speculating about Naomi's future for a while now. The former WWE Superstar made her big debut at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Chicago. Soon after, Banks sent her the following message via her official Twitter handle:

"🥹😍 @TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis."

You can check out the tweet below:

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado @TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis 🥹😍 @TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis https://t.co/nytBR1K3PV

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' message to Trinity?

Fans in their replies to Banks' tweet seemed quite excited for Trinity Fatu as well. Check out some of the reactions below:

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @MercedesVarnado @TheTrinity_Fatu Trinity going face-to-face with the champ on her first night is queen stuff. @MercedesVarnado @TheTrinity_Fatu Trinity going face-to-face with the champ on her first night is queen stuff.

Naomi has always had nothing but respect and admiration for Banks. Last year, here's what she said about Banks while speaking with Denise Salcedo:

"Easy, Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together. I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special." (00:47)

Now that Naomi is working for IMPACT Wrestling, it's highly unlikely that fans will get to see her back in a WWE ring anytime soon. Naomi is an incredible talent who will certainly do well in IMPACT Wrestling in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Naomi's IMPACT Wrestling debut?

Poll : 0 votes