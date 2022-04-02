"She is very unique and special" - Former SmackDown Women's Champion hails Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi has revealed how it feels to be teaming up with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38.

Banks and Naomi were both previously part of Team B.A.D. Banks parted ways with the team in 2016, after which a feud ensued between Banks, Naomi, and Tamina.

Now reunited, Sasha and Naomi will be battling for the Women's Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shayna Bazler, and champions Queen Zelina & Carmella at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to TV host Denise Salcedo recently, Naomi revealed that teaming up with The Boss is very easy for her due to the history they share. She also revealed that she has been a huge admirer of the former RAW Women's Champion:

"Easy, Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together. I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special." (00:47)

Sasha Banks sheds light on why she asked for her WWE release

Despite achieving an enormous amount of success in WWE, Sasha Banks voluntarily parted ways with the promotion in 2019.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Banks highlighted that too much wrestling distanced her from her personal life. She also admitted to losing passion for her work after a point in time:

"I had a Make-A-Wish the next day and I couldn’t move, couldn’t put my clothes on, couldn’t do my hair. Bayley had to come into my room and do that. I didn’t want to tell anybody. Those titles meant so much to me. I felt so sad every day and I didn’t know why. I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes [Banks' real name] was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling," Sasha said.

